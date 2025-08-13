Co-operative Insurance Companies Goes Live on Cloverleaf Analytics Across 11 Lines of Business

"Cloverleaf has created a new world for our organization by unlocking valuable insights about our data," said Eric Rhoades, Senior Vice-President/CISO – Information Services at Co-operative Insurance. Post this

"Cloverleaf has created a new world for our organization by unlocking valuable insights about our data," said Eric Rhoades, Senior Vice-President/CISO – Information Services at Co-operative Insurance. "The tight collaboration between the Co-operative and Cloverleaf teams achieved what many carriers might consider impossible given the scope and complexity. This deployment will transform our business as the predictive analytics and AI capabilities mature with our ongoing use."

"Trust and truth are two words that sum up this impressive go-live," said Michael Schwabrow, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Cloverleaf Analytics. "Our partnership required mutual trust in the implementation plan, technology, and long-term vision. This enabled us to create a new single source of truth and decision intelligence that will be an asset for Co-operative for years to come."

Summary of What's Live Now at Co-operative with Cloverleaf

Unified Access Across 11 LOBs: Consolidated data across P&C, Farm, and Specialty plus external sources for a complete enterprise view.

AI-Driven Predictive Analytics: Models that help prioritize risks and opportunities, forecast emerging trends, and inform underwriting, claims, and distribution actions.

Automated Reporting & Dashboards: Push-button or scheduled distribution of dashboards and reports to employees and agents for faster cycle times.

Multi-User Capabilities: Role-based access for internal and external users with appropriate authorities and attributes.

About Co-operative Insurance Companies

Co-operative Insurance Companies has been meeting property and casualty insurance needs since 1915, offering farm, personal, and commercial insurance to people in Vermont and New Hampshire. Co-op is owned by its members and committed to protecting them while providing fast and fair claims service, and loss prevention services. The company has headquarters in Middlebury, Vermont, with regional claims offices and more than 100 agency locations across Vermont and New Hampshire.

About Cloverleaf Analytics

Cloverleaf Analytics is a pioneer in P&C insurance analytics and AI solutions, founded in 2015 as one of the first insurance-centric analytics providers. Cloverleaf helps insurers modernize core systems, improve operational efficiency, and create new digital business opportunities. By integrating AI, BI, ML, NLP, and advanced data analytics in a Decision Intelligence engine, Cloverleaf enables carriers to deliver greater value to policy holders in underwriting and claims. Learn more at www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 (512) 361-7173 2121, [email protected], www.cloverleafanalytics.com

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics