Co-operative Insurance Company Selects Cloverleaf Analytics' Platform Enhancing Data Integration into InsuranceNow

"Our partnership with Cloverleaf is a foundational shift towards leveraging our evolving data capabilities." Eric Rhoades, Senior Vice-President/CISO Post this

"We are delighted to partner with Cloverleaf Analytics, revolutionizing our data analysis capabilities in the P&C industry," Kim Holmbeck, Assistance Vice President, Director of Program Management at Co-operative Insurance. "This collaboration equips us with a comprehensive Business Intelligence tool, setting a new standard for efficiency and insight in our operations."

The key features of the Cloverleaf Insurance Intelligence Platform for Guidewire InsuranceNow customers include:

Comprehensive data consolidation within InsuranceNow for seamless migration and management.

Self-service advanced analytics that empower users to derive actionable insights.

An insurance-centric BI foundation, tailored to meet specific industry demands and challenges.

The utilization of state-of-the-art technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to stay ahead in identifying and adapting to new risks in personal lines insurance.

The Cloverleaf Insurance Intelligence Platform stands out from generic data analytics platforms by wielding a deep understanding of insurance needs intricately woven into every facet of their technology. This unique expertise is the key to Cloverleaf's competitive differentiation—making the platform exceptionally adept at creating and adapting to insurance's evolving risks and demands.

"Our collaboration with Co-operative Insurance and Ogon Consulting is a testament to our commitment to elevate insurance operations through premier intelligence solutions," said Michael Schwabrow, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cloverleaf Analytics. "Cloverleaf's platform is purpose-built to drive innovation and success for insurers in a rapidly changing sector, and we're proud to contribute to this transformation."

About Cloverleaf Analytics:

Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using AI, ML, NLP, Speech to Insights and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value. www.cloverleafanalytics.com

About the Co-Operative Insurance Companies:

Co-operative Insurance Companies is a Property & Casualty insurer which operates in the states of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 (512) 361-7173 2121, [email protected], Cloverleaf Analytics

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics