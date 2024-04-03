Coach Mark Staten Joins AstroTurf Great Lakes as Sales Director

We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further our commitment to delivering innovative synthetic turf solutions to our customers Post this

Mark Dantonio, reflecting on Staten's tenure under his leadership, praised Staten's unwavering commitment to the program's goals and his exceptional work ethic. Dantonio stated, "His relationships with his peers and players were based on his commitment, communication, and trust. He was a light to our team and in our community. Finally, he is a proven winner on and off the field. He has my highest recommendation."

George Blaha, a prominent voice in Michigan sports as the MSU and Detroit Pistons Broadcaster, described Staten as "an intelligent and intuitive football coach who was tough-minded enough to demand the best from his players and caring enough to want the best for them off the field." This sentiment echoes the sentiments of those who have had the privilege of working closely with Staten.

Matt Malaspina, Director of College Scouting for the Green Bay Packers, also commended Staten's ability to inspire and motivate young athletes, noting his positive energy and extensive product knowledge. Malaspina's endorsement further highlights Staten's versatility and aptitude in connecting with individuals across various industries.

Todd DeWolfe, President of AstroTurf Great Lakes, expressed the company's excitement in welcoming Staten to the team, stating, "We are thrilled to have Mark Staten join AstroTurf Great Lakes. His exceptional leadership qualities, coupled with his extensive experience in coaching and mentoring, make him a valuable asset to our organization. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further our commitment to delivering innovative synthetic turf solutions to our customers."

Mark Staten's appointment as a salesperson at AstroTurf Great Lakes underscores the company's dedication to assembling a team of professionals who embody excellence and passion for their craft. With Staten's proven track record of success, AstroTurf Great Lakes is poised to continue its legacy as a leader in the synthetic turf industry.

For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf has revolutionized the game. The brand offers advanced, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems equipped with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities are choosing AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Gary Jones, AstroTurf, 706-581-1253, [email protected], www.astroturf.com

