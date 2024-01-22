Coach Paul Avins Helps UK Business Owners Celebrate Growth in the Recession

"These awards are a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and innovation that drive business success. Each winner is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work and effective mentoring," said Paul Avins, reflecting on the event's success. Post this

The Grown Up Business Awards brought together a diverse group of business owners, each of whom demonstrated exceptional growth and success in their respective fields.

The event recognised achievements in several categories, including the 'Grown-Up Business Achievers' and 'Scale-Up Innovators', applauding entrepreneurs who have exponentially grown their revenue.

Exemplary leaders from industries such as packaging, automotive repair, and HVAC systems were highlighted at the event. These individuals have achieved significant revenue milestones, with some reaching the notable £10 million mark, symbolising their new status as top achievers in their fields. Also celebrated was a notable acquisition in the HVAC sector, exemplifying the diverse nature and scope of business success.

One of the event's highlights was the inspirational speech by Claire Lomas MBE, known for her incredible journey of resilience and determination. After a life-altering accident, Claire completed a marathon using an exoskeleton suit and raised over £900k for paralysis research, her story adding a unique depth to the themes of having a growth mindset and meeting challenges with resilience.

