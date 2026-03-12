Coach Trina Brings Indy Bosses to L.A. in Conjunction with Yandy Smith / Kim Osorio as Cast Member Summer Grays Launches a Platform That Could Disrupt Social Media

An invite only event will mark the end of a breakout season and the beginning of something bigger: the live debut of My Butler AL, a next generation social media platform built around user ownership, personalized curation, and immersive digital experiences.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 28, 2026, the entertainment and tech worlds collide in Los Angeles as the season finale of the reality series Indy Bosses doubles as the official launch event for My Butler AL, a social media platform poised to challenge the industry's status quo. The gathering will bring together the show's cast, executive producers and a curated list of industry insiders for a night of television, technology, and what organizers are calling "a new era for how creators and communities connect online."

My Butler AL isn't just another social app chasing engagement metrics. The platform is architected around three core pillars: user based content curation that learns and adapts to individual behavior; decentralized data ownership that puts control back in the hands of users rather than corporations; and immersive visual experiences designed for today's content-first generation. Guests at the finale will be among the first in the world to test the platform live, with their real time feedback directly informing the public rollout.

The event also marks a milestone for the entrepreneurial reality series Indy Bosses, led by executive producer Coach Trina Williams and co-executive producer Stacy Williams "Mr. CEO". The series features ambitious entrepreneurs building businesses, navigating challenges, and creating pathways toward generational wealth. Serving as directors on the show are entertainment industry powerhouses Yandy Smith and Kim Osorio, both recognized for their influence in media, culture, and storytelling.

Under the leadership of Coach Trina, Indy Bosses has grown into more than a reality series. The show highlights the journeys of entrepreneurs determined to create impact in their industries while representing the innovation and resilience of emerging business leaders across the country. "Indy Bosses was created to spotlight people who are building something meaningful," said Coach Trina. "This finale is bigger than television. It represents the intersection of culture, entrepreneurship, and technology and it's only the beginning."

As the season comes to a close, audiences can expect some of the show's most powerful and emotional moments yet. The finale promises bold personalities, pivotal business decisions, and the real-life drama that comes with building something from the ground up.

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Location: Disclosed to confirmed guests upon RSVP

Access: Invitation Only

Preapproved media credentials available upon request.

Filming Notice: The event will be filmed as part of ongoing Indy Bosses production, however, invited guests will not be involved in filming.

My Butler AL

[email protected]

424.262.4544

mybutleral.com

Rita Green, IndyBosses, 1 3176628032, [email protected]

