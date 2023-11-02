CoachList Forms Advisory Board and Leadership Council to Guide Growth

CoachList, a SaaS marketplace platform for sports training, fitness instruction, wellness, and related services, forms an Advisory Board and Leadership Council of experts like Kiki Vandeweghe, Chris Hannan, and Dr. Dustin Nabhan to provide guidance as the company pursues its mission of connecting consumers globally with sports, fitness, and wellness professionals.
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoachList, the world's first online marketplace and management platform for sports training and fitness instruction, today announced the formation of an Advisory Board and Sports, Fitness, and Wellness Leadership Council. These groups will provide invaluable guidance as CoachList pursues its mission of connecting consumers with sports and fitness professionals globally.
The Advisory Board comprises leaders from sports, media, and technology including former NBA executives Kiki Vandeweghe and Charles Rosenzweig, sports and media executive Chris Hannan, media, entertainment, and tech leader Kevin Conroy, former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro, and other experts from companies like the NBA, FOX Sports, and MGM Studios. This diverse group will provide critical insights across sports business, media, technology, and product experience to help guide CoachList's rapid growth.
"We're thrilled to have industry veterans like Kiki and Chris helping CoachList optimize our platform experience and telling our story," said Jeffrey Idso, CoachList President & CEO. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we scale."
The Leadership Council consists of physicians, researchers, broadcasters, and former pro athletes who will lead impact initiatives and advise CoachList on trends in sports science, medicine, media, and instruction. Notable members include physician Dr. Joyce Nuesca, broadcaster Jenny Taft, performance optimization expert Dr. Dustin Nabhan, NBA legends Chris Mullin, Sam Perkins, and Caron Butler, and former NBA player and current host of the Emmy Award winning program Inside the NBA on TNT, Kenny Smith.
"This council puts global experts right on our team so CoachList can continue improving lives through sport and fitness," added Vandeweghe. "I look forward to working together to shape the future of this industry."
These new advisory groups highlight CoachList's commitment to collaborative initiatives as key to its emergence as the dominant global platform for booking sports and fitness services. With proprietary technology and unrivaled industry access, CoachList helps service providers and aspiring athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and those seeking to optimize their health and wellness, to maximize their potential.
CoachList operates the world's leading SaaS marketplace and management platform for sports training, fitness instruction, camps, events, wellness, and related services. Its proprietary AI technology and innovative SaaS tools help transform the industry so consumers and professionals can improve performance together. Learn more at www.coachlist.com.
