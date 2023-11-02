CoachList Forms Advisory Board and Leadership Council to Guide Growth

"We're thrilled to have industry veterans like Kiki and Chris helping CoachList optimize our platform experience and telling our story," said Jeffrey Idso, CoachList President & CEO. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we scale." Post this

"We're thrilled to have industry veterans like Kiki and Chris helping CoachList optimize our platform experience and telling our story," said Jeffrey Idso, CoachList President & CEO. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we scale."

The Leadership Council consists of physicians, researchers, broadcasters, and former pro athletes who will lead impact initiatives and advise CoachList on trends in sports science, medicine, media, and instruction. Notable members include physician Dr. Joyce Nuesca, broadcaster Jenny Taft, performance optimization expert Dr. Dustin Nabhan, NBA legends Chris Mullin, Sam Perkins, and Caron Butler, and former NBA player and current host of the Emmy Award winning program Inside the NBA on TNT, Kenny Smith.

"This council puts global experts right on our team so CoachList can continue improving lives through sport and fitness," added Vandeweghe. "I look forward to working together to shape the future of this industry."

These new advisory groups highlight CoachList's commitment to collaborative initiatives as key to its emergence as the dominant global platform for booking sports and fitness services. With proprietary technology and unrivaled industry access, CoachList helps service providers and aspiring athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and those seeking to optimize their health and wellness, to maximize their potential.

About CoachList

CoachList operates the world's leading SaaS marketplace and management platform for sports training, fitness instruction, camps, events, wellness, and related services. Its proprietary AI technology and innovative SaaS tools help transform the industry so consumers and professionals can improve performance together. Learn more at www.coachlist.com.

Media Contact

Greg Talmaki, CoachList, Inc., 1 628-333-2986, [email protected], www.coachlist.com

SOURCE CoachList, Inc.