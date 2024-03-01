CoachList Partners with Extreme International to Expand Community and Social Media Reach

CoachList announces a partnership with Extreme International to expand its social media reach and showcase sports & fitness content, leveraging Extreme's vast global audience and content production capabilities.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoachList, the leading marketplace connecting athletes with sports and fitness professionals, today announced a strategic content partnership with Extreme International, a top global social media publishing agency. This collaboration aims to showcase training and instruction opportunities to Extreme's highly engaged community of nearly 20 million fans worldwide.

Under the agreement, Extreme will curate, produce and post daily sports, fitness, nutrition, and wellness entertainment content across CoachList and Extremes owned social channels. With over 300 million video views per month currently and growing at over 350k fans per month Extreme offers unrivaled reach to captivate and convert an untapped audience for the CoachList platform.

"We couldn't ask for a better partner than Extreme to help expand our community, manage our social media and showcase our marketplace connecting athletes and trainers globally," said Jeffrey Idso, CoachList CEO. "Tapping into Extreme's creative talent, deep social expertise and vast social following will massively boost awareness while inspiring viewers to improve performance with our pros."

Extreme International has achieved explosive growth by offering brands cutting-edge solutions for social media management, advertising, and sponsorship activations. The company sees huge potential in working with CoachList to promote personalized sports instruction.

"With quality training more in demand than ever, Extreme's social-first expertise and distribution will introduce CoachList to legions of motivated athletes primed to take their game to the next level," said Alistair Gosling, Extreme International CEO. "Together we will showcase how CoachList provides the expert guidance everyone needs to reach their goals."

About Extreme

EXTREME is a pioneering and world-leading adventure brand, dedicated to driving positive change through extreme and adventure sports. Established in September 1995, EXTREME has been at the forefront of the industry for over 28 years, operating globally and fostering a community deeply rooted in the spirit of adventure and sustainability. Learn more at www.extremeinternational.com.

About CoachList

CoachList operates the world's leading SaaS marketplace and management platform for sports training, fitness instruction, camps, events, wellness, and related services. Its proprietary AI technology and innovative SaaS tools help transform the industry so consumers and professionals can improve performance together. Learn more at www.coachlist.com.

