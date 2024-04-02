COACT Agency Appoints Farissa Knox as President, Marking a Milestone in Leadership Evolution

Knox's appointment as President of COACT Agency represents a significant milestone in the agency's journey and underscores its dedication to attracting top talent and fostering a culture of innovation. Post this

Dec says, "COACT was founded to bring some of the greatest minds and talents in their fields together and serve clients around the globe. COACT has always stood for collaborative action amongst diverse superpowers, resources, creative and backgrounds to bring about the highest impact in this ever-changing world and Farissa is the next chapter in our evolution."

Knox adds, "I am beyond thrilled to bring my expertise and relationships to COACT. There are so many high-quality ingredients that make COACT what it is. I see my leadership role as one that nurtures, tills, waters and provides the right amount of sunlight so that optimal growth has the right conditions to happen."

In her new role, Knox will lead COACT into a new era of expansion and innovation. Her vision for the agency encompasses supporting the company across all pillars of the business, identifying growth areas and creating additional process + procedure for the desired evolution of COACT, while continuing to deliver unparalleled value to clients.

Knox's appointment as President of COACT Agency represents a significant milestone in the agency's journey and underscores its dedication to attracting top talent and fostering a culture of innovation.

About COACT:

COACT, a certified minority owned company, exists to reshape and redefine the traditional agency model by fostering a community of exceptional global talent. Our purpose is to empower collaboration, creativity, and innovation without being limited by geographical boundaries. Through this approach, we aim to provide clients with unparalleled solutions and experiences that break free from conventional constraints and truly ignite their brands. www.coactagency.com

About Farissa Knox:

Farissa Knox is an author, producer, and 20-year marketing executive who got her professional start in media. In 2008, Knox started her first company. RLM was a full-service advertising agency that specialized in integrated marketing, advertising and communications that solved business goals and needs. With services that spanned market, consumer and product research, strategy, paid advertising and creative, Knox and her team of 20+ diverse marketers, serviced clients across sectors that included Health + Wellness, Education, Business + Financial Services, as well as Political Campaigns. Knox ran the company as CEO before closing the business in May of 2023.

About Billy Dec:

Billy Dec is a serial entrepreneur, creative luminary, Emmy Award-winning TV persona and actor, philanthropist, and visionary. He has masterfully curated a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge ventures that stand as pillars of excellence, rooted in his unwavering commitment to impact, community, and care. His portfolio includes the Sunda New Asian Restaurant Group, The Underground Nightclub, The Underground Cocktail Club, HR Pro, and the innovative advertising agency, COACT.

Dec honors his rich academic background with a legacy of service. As a Chicago-Kent College of Law and Harvard Business School Alumnus, Presidential appointee on the White House Advisory Commission on Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders, and the White House Bullying Prevention Task Force, he continues to actively engage and support his community.

Dec's influence transcends the business world as a filmmaker, actor, and TV personality. He celebrates his inaugural documentary, Food Roots, produced by COACT, where he takes his audience with him on a transformative journey to his mother's native country, the Philippines. He reconnects with his heritage, discovers his personal and professional foundation, and showcases the Filipino and Asian American Pacific Islander culture. Dec is a testament to the profound impact that a dedicated entrepreneur can have on the world.

