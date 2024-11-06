CoAdvantage appoints current COO John Cumbee as its next CEO

The industry veteran will transition to lead the company in January 2025
BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoAdvantage, a leading provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies, and one of the nation's largest privately held Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), announced today that John Cumbee, current COO, has been named the company's next CEO, effective January 2025. With this change, current CEO Clint Burgess will transition to serve as Special Advisor to the business and remain as a board member.
"The timing of this transition leaves CoAdvantage in a strong position to continue building upon our business strategy, growth, and technology in support of our customers," said Burgess. "Over the last two years John has had significant impact across the business and I am confident he is the right person to lead CoAdvantage in its next chapter and drive the company forward as an industry innovator. Leading CoAdvantage as CEO has been a privilege and the highlight of my more than 30-year career. I want to thank our exceptional employees and leadership team for working together to achieve significant business success through their unwavering support and dedication to our clients."
Cumbee joined CoAdvantage in 2022 as chief operating officer with more than a decade of leadership experience in human capital management and digital solutions, leading the operations of the company including technology, marketing, sales, customer service, and human resources. During his time with CoAdvantage he has focused on improving the company's scalability, with an emphasis on technology development, to further serve its customer base. Prior to CoAdvantage, Cumbee served in various leadership positions at Paychex, including general manager of SurePayroll, a technology subsidiary of the business. Cumbee's promotion to company CEO reflects a multi-year organizational succession plan.
"I want to thank Clint and our board of directors for the opportunity to lead CoAdvantage," said Cumbee. "Over the past two years it has been very clear that CoAdvantage stands out in no small part because of the expertise and dedication of our employees as well as the strong leadership provided by Clint. I am grateful for our teams who relentlessly support the success of businesses across North America. I'm excited to continue the work we have started to deliver the ideal customer experience through our people and proprietary technology, CoAdQuantum, to meet our customers' needs as they grow. The potential at CoAdvantage is unlimited and I look forward to leading us through this next phase of growth."
