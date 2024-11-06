CoAdvantage appoints current COO John Cumbee as its next CEO

"I'm excited to continue our work to deliver the ideal customer experience through our people and proprietary technology, CoAdQuantum, to meet our customers' needs. The potential at CoAdvantage is unlimited and I look forward to leading us through this next phase of growth." - John Cumbee, COO Post this

Cumbee joined CoAdvantage in 2022 as chief operating officer with more than a decade of leadership experience in human capital management and digital solutions, leading the operations of the company including technology, marketing, sales, customer service, and human resources. During his time with CoAdvantage he has focused on improving the company's scalability, with an emphasis on technology development, to further serve its customer base. Prior to CoAdvantage, Cumbee served in various leadership positions at Paychex, including general manager of SurePayroll, a technology subsidiary of the business. Cumbee's promotion to company CEO reflects a multi-year organizational succession plan.

"I want to thank Clint and our board of directors for the opportunity to lead CoAdvantage," said Cumbee. "Over the past two years it has been very clear that CoAdvantage stands out in no small part because of the expertise and dedication of our employees as well as the strong leadership provided by Clint. I am grateful for our teams who relentlessly support the success of businesses across North America. I'm excited to continue the work we have started to deliver the ideal customer experience through our people and proprietary technology, CoAdQuantum, to meet our customers' needs as they grow. The potential at CoAdvantage is unlimited and I look forward to leading us through this next phase of growth."

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that partners with small and mid-sized businesses nationwide to provide comprehensive HR solutions. By outsourcing key HR functions — such as payroll, benefits, risk management, and compliance — businesses can reduce administrative burden and focus on growth and profitability.

Visit http://www.coadvantage.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Mike Petchenik, Liger Marketing, 404-832-5143, [email protected], https://www.coadvantage.com/

SOURCE CoAdvantage