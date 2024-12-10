CoAdvantage Expands in TN With New Murfreesboro Location

"The CoAdvantage Tennessee Team is dedicated to empowering businesses in our community, simplifying the complexities of HR one conversation at a time." - Wendell O. Davis, Regional Sales Manager Post this

Beyond creating new job opportunities, CoAdvantage's new Murfreesboro office will play a pivotal role in supporting the region's small business community. By offering localized expertise and professional human resource services, CoAdvantage empowers small- to mid-sized companies to streamline their HR processes and focus on growth. This can be a game-changer for businesses that are otherwise burdened by the complexities of payroll, benefits management, and regulatory compliance, helping them remain competitive in any economic environment.

With more efficient HR operations, local businesses will be better positioned to expand their workforce, offer attractive employee benefits, and foster a healthier work environment — all of which contribute to stronger business growth in Murfreesboro and the surrounding areas.

"Our clients count on us to deliver expertise and efficiency, and we're proud to be their trusted partner for success," says Davis.

The new offices will be home to growing teams who are well-versed in the unique challenges faced by small to mid-sized businesses in today's competitive market and deep HCM and HR tech experience. To learn more about career opportunities with CoAdvantage, in Murfreesboro and across the United States, visit Careers - CoAdvantage.

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that partners with small and mid-sized businesses nationwide to provide comprehensive HR solutions. By outsourcing key HR functions — such as payroll, benefits, risk management, and compliance — businesses can reduce administrative burden and focus on growth and profitability.

Visit http://www.coadvantage.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Mike Petchenik, Liger Marketing, 404-832-5143, [email protected], https://www.coadvantage.com/

