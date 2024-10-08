CoAdvantage Expands With New Office in Long Beach, California

"At CoAdvantage, we believe that when small businesses thrive, entire communities benefit. Our new office in Long Beach not only expands our own team but also provides essential support to local businesses." - Jack Buehler, Senior Director of Human Resource Post this

Beyond creating new job opportunities, CoAdvantage's Long Beach office will play a pivotal role in supporting the region's small business community. By offering localized expertise and professional human resource services, CoAdvantage empowers small- to mid-sized companies to streamline their HR processes and focus on growth. This can be a game-changer for businesses that are otherwise burdened by the complexities of payroll, benefits management, and regulatory compliance, helping them remain competitive in any economic environment.

With more efficient HR operations, local businesses will be better positioned to expand their workforce, offer attractive employee benefits, and foster a healthier work environment — all of which contribute to stronger economic development in Long Beach and the surrounding areas. The result will be more small businesses growing sustainably, creating a ripple effect of job creation and financial vitality in the community.

"At CoAdvantage, we believe that when small businesses thrive, entire communities benefit," says Jack Buehler, Senior Director of Human Resources. "Our new office in Long Beach not only expands our own team but also provides essential support to local businesses. We're excited to be part of Long Beach's dynamic business community and look forward to contributing to its success."

CoAdvantage's latest expansion is situated in the Aero Long Beach complex, situated ideally for commuting between Lakewood and Downtown Long Beach. The location combines convenience with a suite of amenities designed to support a dynamic work-life balance, underscoring CoAdvantage's commitment to providing its employees with a top-tier working environment.

The new office will be home to a growing team who are well-versed in the unique challenges faced by small to mid-sized businesses in today's competitive market and deep HCM and HR tech experience. To learn more about career opportunities with CoAdvantage, in Long Beach and across the United States, visit http://www.coadvantage.com.

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that partners with small and mid-sized businesses nationwide to provide comprehensive HR solutions. By outsourcing key HR functions — such as payroll, benefits, risk management, and compliance — businesses can reduce administrative burden and focus on growth and profitability.

Visit http://www.coadvantage.com to learn more.

Media Contact

