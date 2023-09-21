Coalition For Family Harmony Celebrates New Headquarters Located in Oxnard, California

Seeing the support from our community members reminds us how important our mission is and the positive impact we have on those in need. Tweet this

The new office located in the heart of the community will enhance The Coalition's ability to reach and serve those in need. Domestic violence in Ventura County is three times more than the California state average.

"Seeing the support from our community members reminds us how important our mission is and the positive impact we have on those in need. With new therapy rooms for individuals, children and groups, this new elevated office space will provide a safe and comfortable environment for staff, survivors, volunteers and other members of the community," said Caroline Prijatel-Sutton, PsyD, Executive Director, Coalition for Family Harmony.

For more information, please visit http://www.thecoalition.org.

About Coalition for Family Harmony

Since 1976, Coalition for Family Harmony has served survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ventura County. The Coalition's mission is to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; to educate the community regarding multiple forms of violence; and to prevent the cycle of violence. Since its inception, Coalition has helped save thousands of lives and stop the deadly cycle of violence in families.

Survivors may call our 24-hour trilingual hotline at 800-300-2181.

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, [email protected]

