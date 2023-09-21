Coalition For Family Harmony Celebrates New Headquarters Located in Oxnard, California

Ribbon cutting ceremony through West Ventura County Business Alliance celebrates The Coalition's new office across from The Collection to provide services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coalition for Family Harmony closed out the month of August by celebrating the opening of their new office in Oxnard, California. Located across from The Collection in Oxnard, their office serves as headquarters and allows The Coalition to continue making a great impact in the Ventura County community.
Alongside The Coalition's team, state, county, and city elected officials, West Ventura County Business Alliance (WVCBA) Ambassadors, and members of the community attended the open house in support of the nonprofit. Honorable attendees included Supervisor Matt LaVere, District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, representatives from Congresswoman Julia Brownley's office, Supervisor Vianey Lopez's Office, Mayor of Oxnard and John C. Zaragota's office.
The new office located in the heart of the community will enhance The Coalition's ability to reach and serve those in need. Domestic violence in Ventura County is three times more than the California state average.
"Seeing the support from our community members reminds us how important our mission is and the positive impact we have on those in need. With new therapy rooms for individuals, children and groups, this new elevated office space will provide a safe and comfortable environment for staff, survivors, volunteers and other members of the community," said Caroline Prijatel-Sutton, PsyD, Executive Director, Coalition for Family Harmony.
For more information, please visit http://www.thecoalition.org.
About Coalition for Family Harmony
Since 1976, Coalition for Family Harmony has served survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ventura County. The Coalition's mission is to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; to educate the community regarding multiple forms of violence; and to prevent the cycle of violence. Since its inception, Coalition has helped save thousands of lives and stop the deadly cycle of violence in families.
Survivors may call our 24-hour trilingual hotline at 800-300-2181.
800-300-2181
