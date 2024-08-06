Coalition for Family Harmony Named Nonprofit of the Year Honoree by The 2024 Oxnard Community & Business Awards

The work Coalition for Family Harmony does in our community is exceptional. The organization is so deserving of this Nonprofit of the Year Award Post this

For 74 years, WVCBA has been honoring Oxnard's best-of-the-best through the annual Community & Business Awards. The awards seek to honor those in the community – businesses, people and organizations – that have gone above and beyond to make a difference in Oxnard over the past year.

Since 1976, Coalition for Family Harmony has served survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ventura County. The Coalition's mission is to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; to educate the community regarding multiple forms of violence; and to prevent the cycle of violence. Since its inception, Coalition has helped save thousands of lives and stop the deadly cycle of violence in families.

Caroline Prijatel-Sutton, Psy.D, Executive Director of Coalition for Family Harmony said: "The Coalition has enormous respect for the work of the WVCBA, so to be chosen as the Nonprofit of the Year for The 2024 Oxnard Community & Business Awards is such a great honor and a testament to the initiatives that the Coalition have championed throughout the year for the well being of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ventura County."

Nancy Lindholm, President & CEO, West Ventura County Business (WVCBA) said: "The work Coalition for Family Harmony does in our community is exceptional. The organization is so deserving of this Nonprofit of the Year Award."

Other 2024 Oxnard Community & Business Awards Honorees include:

Distinguished Citizen of the Year- John C. Zaragoza

Entrepreneurs of the Year - Heriberto & Rolando Rubalcava

Best Place to Work of the Year - City Impact

Large Business of the Year - Amazon OXR1 Fulfillment Center

Small Business of the Year - Aswell Trophy

Community Influencer of the Year - Manuel Herrera

Young Professional of the Year - Brittney Hendricks

Volunteer of the Year - Daniel Shrubb

Oxnard Trophy - Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach

About Coalition for Family Harmony

Survivors may call our 24-hour trilingual hotline at 800-300-2181

About the WVCBA

The West Ventura County Business Alliance (WVCBA) is the Chamber of Commerce serving the cities of Camarillo and Oxnard in California. In March 2021, the membership of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce voted to unite with the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce and form the WVCBA. The WVCBA is the voice for the interest of business with government, promotes economic development, works to improve the regional economy, and protects the interests of the two communities.

The WVCBA's mission is to represent business interests and advocate public policies that promote a healthy economy. Its primary objectives include representing the interest of business with government, encouraging a strong local economy, promoting the community, political action advocacy and providing promotional and networking opportunities.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 9088758908, [email protected], www.marketingmaven.com

SOURCE WVCBA