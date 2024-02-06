Coalition for Family Harmony Offers the Service of Consulting and Filing Gun Violence Restraining Order in Ventura County

Their efforts are vital in empowering citizens to take proactive steps in safeguarding themselves and their loved ones from potential gun violence. Post this

"Over time our legal team has noticed an unsettling pattern: the persistent and often overlooked issue of gun violence intertwined with domestic disputes. This isn't just an observation. The reality is, there's a wealth of statistical data that underscores the grave connection between these two issues," Dr. Prijatel-Sutton explains. "Gun Violence Restraining Orders, are not widely known to the public, and 96% of these important filings are made by law enforcement, but with the help of the CPEDV, we are now able to offer this critical service to our clients, hoping to spread awareness and action where GVRO's are needed most."

Gun violence and domestic violence are often linked together. 4.5 million U.S. women have been threatened with a gun by an intimate partner, and nearly 1 million have been shot or shot at during a domestic violence incident. In Ventura County, there are approximately 7,000 allegations of domestic violence each year, according to the Ventura County Family Justice Center.

