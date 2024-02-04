Coalition for Open Process Automation Announces Availability of Open Process Automation Verified Distributed Control Nodes

Announcing the first Open Process Automation (OPA) Distributed Control Nodes (DCNs) that have successfully completed verification testing for the O-PAS Standard. This paves the way for open control systems that maximize asset performance, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and boost cybersecurity, overcoming limitations of traditional, proprietary automation systems.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Coalition for Open Process Automation (COPA), in collaboration with Intel Corporation, is proud to announce the release of the first Open Process Automation (OPA) Distributed Control Nodes (DCNs) that have successfully completed verification testing for the systems management (OSM-003) Profile of the O-PASTM Standard, a standard of The Open Group. This significant milestone was achieved by products from ASRock Industrial with their iEP-7020E and iEP-5010G Series. Additional DCN vendors from COPA are expected to achieve verification soon. Verification testing is a key technical milestone towards achieving O-PAS Standard certification. Certification of these products by The Open Group is expected in 2Q of 2024.

These DCNs are designed to revolutionize the automation industry by offering advanced capabilities crucial for modern automation and control systems. These capabilities include:

Automatic discovery and tracking of system hardware and software components.

Monitoring of system readiness and utilization.

Enabling autonomous system operations through intelligent orchestration.

Secure remote management.

In addition to these advanced features, these DCNs showcase an unprecedented level of power, cost-efficiency, and industrial grade reliability. For instance, the ASRock Industrial iEP-7020E Series, equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors, achieves approximately 30,000 MIPS, making it up to 35 times more powerful than the fastest currently available DCS controllers[1]. Moreover, priced at less than $2,000 USD, the ASRock Industrial DCN is significantly more affordable than proprietary controllers, setting a new standard in performance and cost-efficiency. Designed for durability, it operates reliably in extreme temperatures from -40oC to 70oC, ensuring consistent, optimal performance for continuous use 24/7. These advancements allow the COPA Control System to offer:

High availability through software redundancy, eliminating the need for expensive additional hardware.

Next-Generation Advanced Control, including fast-cycle Multivariable Predictive Control (MPC), and paving the way for the integration of AI components in future industrial control systems.

ASRock Industrial's Chairman, James Lee, expressed his thoughts on this milestone, affirming the company's dedication to advancing the possibilities in process automation. "The successful verification of our iEP-7020E and iEP-5010G Series to the OPA Standard underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence. This verification marks a notable accomplishment, and we believe that these advanced, yet affordable DCNs will be game changers in the industry."

Echoing this sentiment, German Carmona, Global President of Digital Consulting at Wood, remarked, "The power and flexibility of these DCN devices within an open system architecture are pivotal for the future of digital innovations in process manufacturing. They are not just transforming the way we think about control systems but also how we implement them in achieving unprecedented levels of efficiency and performance."

About the Coalition for Open Process Automation (COPA): ASRock Industrial, Wood, and Intel are members of COPA. COPA is a pioneering alliance of premier OT and IT companies dedicated to spearheading the development and implementation of cutting-edge industrial control systems grounded in the Open Process AutomationTM Standard. Our members collaborate to propel the evolution of process automation, ensuring the delivery of systems that are not only secure and reliable but also built to adapt to future technological advancements. COPA is at the forefront of the industry with its COPA Control System, marking a new era of commercially available industrial control systems with proven component integration assembled with the Open Process Automation Standard. Leading systems integrators such as Wood are providing deployment, management and support services and will be responsible for overall system performance. For more information, see www.copacontrol.com.

About The Open Group:

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 900 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

1 Based on product specifications in vendor literature. DCS Vendors and their equivalent products were selected based on their inclusion in a Pre-FEED Study conducted by a leading, global end-user.

