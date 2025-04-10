Coalmarch Announces New Ownership and Strategic Partnership with WorkWave

Coalmarch, a leading digital marketing agency for the pest control and lawn care industries, is proud to announce its return to private ownership, signaling a renewed focus on innovation, personalized service, and results-driven marketing strategies for home service businesses. Led by a team of industry veterans, Coalmarch is poised to enhance its offerings and empower clients with scalable digital solutions.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coalmarch announces its transition to private ownership, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution. Led by industry veterans, this move reinforces Coalmarch's commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions tailored for the home service industry. Under its new ownership structure, Coalmarch is poised to enhance its offerings, drive strategic growth, and continue empowering businesses with results-driven marketing strategies.

"This is an exciting milestone for us," said Coalmarch CEO Jeff Davis. "We are grateful for the experience gained under WorkWave and are eager to steer Coalmarch into its next phase, one that brings us back to our roots while prioritizing our customers and their needs."

Coalmarch has long been embedded in the home services industry. Before its acquisition by Real Green in 2021, the company was led by Triangle Home Services Owner Donnie Shelton. This period provided the team with first-hand insights into the challenges pest and lawn care businesses face daily, helping refine marketing strategies that drive measurable growth.

Strategic Partnership with WorkWave

Along with its return to private ownership, Coalmarch is proud to announce a strategic partnership with WorkWave. This collaboration ensures native integrations with PestPac and Real Green, allowing seamless connectivity between Coalmarch's marketing platforms and WorkWave's essential software solutions. Additionally, Coalmarch will serve as a Platinum Sponsor at WorkWave's annual User Conference, reinforcing its commitment to thought leadership, innovation, and delivering value to businesses in the industry.

What's Next: Empowering Businesses Through Education

To kick off this new chapter, Coalmarch is re-launching a game-changing webinar series designed to help pest and lawn care professionals stay ahead of the curve. Covering essential topics such as mastering digital advertising, navigating Google updates, leveraging AI-driven tools, and crafting cohesive marketing strategies, these sessions will offer actionable insights and expert guidance to fuel business growth in 2025 and beyond.

About Coalmarch

Coalmarch, a leading marketing agency for the pest control and lawn care industries, specializes in driving growth through innovative strategies and proven digital solutions. With a commitment to empowering businesses, Coalmarch delivers tailored marketing, sales, and operational support to help clients achieve scalable success. By blending industry expertise with cutting-edge tools, Coalmarch partners with clients to build stronger brands, attract quality leads, and drive sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Katie McCaskill, Coalmarch, 1 (919)241-5458, [email protected], coalmarch.com

SOURCE Coalmarch