Coast Packing CEO Eric R. Gustafson Named Incoming Chairman of North American Meat Institute

VERNON, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extending an established record of industry and organizational leadership, Coast Packing CEO Eric R. Gustafson has been named incoming

Chairman of the North American Meat Institute (NAMI). Gustafson's past NAMI executive board positions include vice chairman, treasurer and secretary. He's been a long-time member of the executive board and previously worked as the chairman of the Meat Institute Political Action Committee and chairman and vice-chairman of the Labor and Employment Committee. He also served on the Strategic Vision and Nominating Committees.

"Our industry faces many important and unique challenges, but in the few years I have served as an officer, the Meat Institute has looked inward and made bold, impactful changes to its structure to better drive continuous improvement and serve members," Gustafson said. "I am proud of these accomplishments and look forward to continuing this work and serving as Chairman in an exciting time for the industry."

NAMI members include more than 350 meat packing and processing companies, the majority of which have fewer than 100 employees. The members account for over 95% of the United States' output of meat and 70 percent of turkey production.

