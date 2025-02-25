Coast partners with Circle K to provide increased savings for fleets

Coast has partnered with Circle K to offer fleet operators an automatic 7-cent-per-gallon fuel rebate at participating locations across the U.S., with no minimum purchase or cap. This collaboration enhances Coast's mission to simplify fleet expense management, giving businesses seamless savings while maintaining full control over their fuel and expense policies.

NEW YORK, and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coast, a fleet payments and expense management solution today announced a promotional fleet partnership with Circle K, a global leader in convenience and mobility. All Coast customers will receive seven cents off per gallon on all fuel purchases at participating Circle K stores across the U.S., with no minimum purchase or cap.

"We're thrilled to partner with Circle K to offer meaningful savings for businesses operating fleets," said Daniel Simon, founder and CEO at Coast. "This is a key part of Coast's mission to provide simple and rewarding solutions, as well as cutting-edge, easy-to-use technology to manage fleet expenses."

Saving on fuel with Circle K and Coast is automatic, increasing efficiency for busy fleet operators. At the end of every month, the rebate is automatically applied on the basis of gallons purchased — no redemption or activation is required. Customers can continue to enjoy the full Coast expense management software suite, fuel-only and other purchase restrictions, and intelligent controls to manage fleet spending.

"We are very excited to add Coast as a discount network partner, giving drivers on the Coast platform access to our fast and easy fueling and convenience experience," said Rob Nordlander, Head of B2B Commercial Sales, North America at Circle K. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing fleet operators with value, speed, and convenience at thousands of locations across the country."

Businesses that operate vehicle fleets may apply at www.coastpay.com for the Coast Visa fleet card. Coast's digital application has no consumer credit score impact and supports businesses that operate in all states with Circle K stores.

