Coastal Carolina Vacations Named 2025 VRMA Property Management Company of the Year, Bringing National Recognition to the Outer Banks

The award was presented at the VRMA International Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada — the industry's largest annual event focused on education and best practices in vacation rental property management. This prestigious recognition is awarded to companies that set the standard for innovation, service, and leadership in the vacation rental industry.

Coastal Carolina Vacations was selected for its commitment to building and nurturing relationships, its strong local roots in the Outer Banks community, and a dedicated team culture that places homeowners, guests, and employees at the heart of everything it does.

"This award means so much to our team," said Natalia Holshouser, COO of Coastal Carolina Vacations. "We've always believed that hospitality starts with people - from the guests who make memories here to the homeowners who trust us with their homes, and especially the team that shows up every single day with heart, determination, and passion. We couldn't be more proud of each and every one of them, bringing their A-game every day for our guests and homeowners."

"This honor isn't just a win for our company, it's a win for the Outer Banks," added Ann Wood, Marketing and Revenue Manager. "Our entire approach is built on sharing the magic of the OBX with vacationers, supporting our homeowners, and showing up with personalized care that reflects the heart of our community."

Ten members of the Coastal Carolina Vacations team attended this year's VRMA International Conference to connect with peers from around the country, share best practices, and bring home insights to strengthen their service to Outer Banks homeowners and guests. Receiving this national recognition is both a reflection of the company's hard work and a spotlight on the Outer Banks' position as a leading coastal vacation destination.

Founded in 2021, Coastal Carolina Vacations manages vacation homes in Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk, Manteo, Duck, and Corolla on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. With a focus on local service, community involvement, and hospitality-driven management, the company has quickly grown into a trusted name for both homeowners and guests seeking unforgettable Outer Banks vacations.

