Coastal Community Health Center and Mission Mobile Medical Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access

"The most significant aspect of this partnership is its commitment to providing quality healthcare to underserved populations, ensuring that everyone has access to essential medical services, regardless of their location or financial situation." Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, CEO of CCHC.

This partnership aligns with national healthcare trends emphasizing the importance of mobile and community-based care models. It reflects a growing recognition of the need for flexible healthcare delivery systems that can adapt to the diverse needs of the population.

Details of the Partnership

This partnership will see the deployment of mobile medical clinics equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by experienced healthcare professionals. These clinics will offer a wide range of services, including primary care, preventive screenings, vaccinations, and chronic disease management. The initiative aims to reach remote areas and communities that have limited access to healthcare facilities.

What Sets This Partnership Apart

Unlike previous efforts, this partnership focuses on a holistic approach to healthcare delivery. By combining the expertise and resources of both CCHC and MMMG, the initiative provides not just mobile services but also integrated care, including follow-up and referrals to ensure continuity of care. This comprehensive model sets a new standard for mobile healthcare services in the region.

Importance to the Community

The partnership is a significant step towards bridging healthcare gaps in the community. It will particularly benefit patients who face barriers such as lack of transportation, financial constraints, or geographic isolation. By bringing healthcare services directly to these individuals, the initiative aims to improve health outcomes and enhance the quality of life for all residents.

Opening Date

The new mobile clinic services are expected to be available to the public starting September 15th. Community members are encouraged to visit the CCHC website for detailed information on schedules and locations.

All patients, including those without insurance, are welcome. The partnership emphasizes accessibility and aims to serve everyone in the community, regardless of their insurance status. For more details about the clinic's services, locations, and operational hours, please visit the CCHC Website. High-resolution images of the mobile medical clinics and staff can be provided upon request. Please contact Neil Rotroff, VP of Marketing for Mission Mobile Medical Group for access.

We are dedicated to improving community health outcomes and are always exploring new ways to serve our patients better. We invite community feedback and participation as we embark on this exciting new chapter.

Mission Mobile Medical Group is a leading provider of mobile healthcare services, committed to delivering high-quality, accessible care to underserved populations. With a focus on innovation and patient-centered care, we strive to bridge the healthcare gap in communities across the region.

Coastal Community Health Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive healthcare services to residents of the Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of our community through compassionate, high-quality care, education, and outreach.

Media Contact

Neil Rotroff, Mission Mobile Medical, 1 3368155755, [email protected], www.missionmobilemed.com

