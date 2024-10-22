Coastline Equipment Awarded 2024 Onyx Circle Award by John Deere Construction and Forestry Division

Coastline Equipment is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 recipient of the prestigious Onyx Circle Award from John Deere's Construction and Forestry Division. This award highlights the top-performing dealers who consistently excel in key performance metrics and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coastline Equipment is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 recipient of the prestigious Onyx Circle Award from John Deere's Construction and Forestry Division. This award highlights the top-performing dealers who consistently excel in key performance metrics and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
"This award is a true celebration of the dedication and hard work of our employees, along with the trust and success of our customers—the core foundation of Coastline Equipment," said Buck Baird, President of Coastline Equipment. "Our team continually strives for excellence, and this recognition is a testament to their relentless commitment. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and honored to share this milestone with John Deere, a partner who shares our vision of delivering excellence every day."
Established in 2011, the Onyx Circle Award honors and celebrates the exceptional achievements of John Deere dealers across the U.S. and Canada, recognizing those who set the highest standards in performance and customer support.
Driven by their team of product and service experts at 11 strategically located stores in California, Nevada and Idaho, they are focused on meeting their customers' needs where they are today and where they will be tomorrow, ultimately becoming more efficient, successful, and enriching the communities in which they serve.
