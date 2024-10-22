Coastline Equipment Awarded 2024 Onyx Circle Award by John Deere Construction and Forestry Division

Coastline Equipment is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 recipient of the prestigious Onyx Circle Award from John Deere's Construction and Forestry Division. This award highlights the top-performing dealers who consistently excel in key performance metrics and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coastline Equipment is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 recipient of the prestigious Onyx Circle Award from John Deere's Construction and Forestry Division. This award highlights the top-performing dealers who consistently excel in key performance metrics and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.