"Coats for a Cause": CNN's Laura Coates Teams with Comfort Cases for a Coat Drive to Support Youth in Need in Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland (DMV)

"What better way to help spread warmth and wrap our arms around those in need than to partner with Comfort Cases for a Coat(es) drive."

With thousands of youths in foster care in the region, and even more displaced or unhoused, the need to provide essential items is urgent. There are designated drop off locations across the DMV district which can be found on the Comfort Cases website by clicking HERE or visiting: https://comfortcases.org/coats-for-comfort/

Laura Coates, CNN Anchor of "Laura Coates Live" which airs weeknights at 11pm ET on CNN, Chief Legal Analyst. and host of "The Laura Coates Show" on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel, shares why she is behind this coat drive: "Paying it forward and giving back have always been so important to me and my family. This year I wanted to do something especially meaningful and close to my heart. What better way to help spread warmth and wrap our arms around those in need than to partner with Comfort Cases for a Coat(es) drive."

Rob Scheer, founder and CEO of Comfort Cases, an international non-profit organization based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, states that since being founded in 2013, their mission has been to provide hope and dignity to youth in foster care: "I was born and raised in Virginia and from age 12-18 and was in the foster care system, until I 'aged out' and lived on the streets, homeless, for my senior year in high school. Receiving the generosity of a new coat, or a warm meal, often from strangers kept me going, and with the help of Good Humans like Laura and those in our community, we will do the same for youth in need in our area."

Donated coats will be delivered to social service agencies who will distribute the coats throughout the area. We express thanks to these agencies:

• National Center for Children and Families (Bethesda, MD)

• DC Child and Family Services Agency (Washington, DC)

• Fairfax County Government Center (Fairfax, VA)

For more information about Comfort Cases and where you can donate a new coat during the "Coats for a Cause" new coat drive, between November 1 and November 23, please visit https://comfortcases.org/coats-for-comfort/ or email us at [email protected].

