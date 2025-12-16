Cobalt Benefits Group Launches Great Bay Administrators (GBA)

"Our sole accountability is to the employers we serve and the brokers who trust us with their clients. That's been true across our other brands, and it's the foundation we're building GBA on." Post this

"Cobalt's success serving employers in the northeast showed us there's strong demand for our flexibility and service-first approach in other New England states and beyond," said Jim Brown, Chief Revenue Officer of Cobalt Benefits Group. "Great Bay Administrators is our answer to that opportunity. We're taking everything we've learned over 60+ years—our commitment to exceptional service, our dedication to data transparency, our client-first approach—and making it available more broadly."

Service Excellence Rooted in 60+ Years of TPA Expertise

Great Bay Administrators is built on Cobalt's deep industry knowledge and proven track record. As a nonprofit-owned TPA, Cobalt has spent more than 60 years focused exclusively on serving employers, not investors. This ownership structure creates a fundamental alignment of interests that carries through to GBA.

"Our ownership structure matters because we don't answer to private equity or shareholders looking for short-term returns," said Bill Meehan, President and CEO of Cobalt Benefits Group. "Our sole accountability is to the employers we serve and the brokers who trust us with their clients. That's been true across our other brands, and it's the foundation we're building GBA on."

With GBA, employers can benefit from:

Flexible Plan Design: GBA offers employers the ability to customize a self-funded health plan to meet the unique needs of their workforce.

No Proprietary Vendor Lock-In: With 100+ vendor integrations, GBA helps brokers select the best solutions without conflicts of interest.

Seamless Member Experience: JoinHealth, Cobalt's care delivery and engagement platform, gives GBA members everything they need to proactively manage their health.

Complete Data Transparency: Full access to claims data helps employers identify cost-saving opportunities and improve member outcomes.

Flexible, Transparent Pricing: Customizable fee structures and solutions tie every dollar to value.

Insurance brokers working with the Cobalt family of brands have also come to expect a distinctive level of service: dedicated account teams with deep TPA expertise, responsive problem-solving, and a consultative partnership approach. Great Bay Administrators extends these same standards.

"Brokers now have a complete Cobalt portfolio," added Brown. "With GBA we can offer the same exceptional service and partnership approach, with the ability to serve employers nationwide."

To learn more about Great Bay Administrators, visit greatbayadministrators.com.

About Great Bay Administrators

Great Bay Administrators (GBA) is a third-party administrator (TPA) that brings proven, service-first TPA expertise to self-funded employers nationwide. Built on Cobalt Benefits Group's 60+ years of industry experience, GBA delivers exceptional service, complete cost transparency, and flexible plan designs. For more information, visit greatbayadministrators.com.

About Cobalt Benefits Group

Cobalt Benefits Group is a family of innovative third-party administrator (TPA) brands, including Blue Benefit Administrators of Massachusetts (BBA), Comprehensive Benefits Administrators (CBA Blue), Great Bay Administrators (GBA), and Employee Benefit Plan Administrators (EBPA). Specializing in self-funded benefit plans focused on flexibility, service, and transparency, Cobalt supports over 250,000 members across the U.S., delivering customized solutions that improve outcomes and lower costs. Learn more at cobaltbenefitsgroup.com.

