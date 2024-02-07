Cobalt Builds Out its Board of Directors, Welcomes Sonali Shah

Shah joins board members to advise on product innovation and go-to-market strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobalt, the pioneers of Pentest as a Service (PtaaS), empowering businesses to operate fearlessly and innovate securely, is excited to announce that Sonali Shah has been appointed to the company's board of directors. Shah's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Cobalt, helping the company bolster its position as a leading player in the offensive security industry in 2024 and beyond.

"We are delighted to welcome Sonali Shah to our esteemed board of cybersecurity and product experts," said Chris Manton-Jones, CEO of Cobalt."2023 was a transformative year for our industry. Given the ongoing evolution of emerging threats, we are confident that Sonali's vast experience and expertise will be an invaluable asset to Cobalt as we continue to expand and improve our product offerings in order to better serve our customers."

Shah brings more than 25 years of experience leading high-performing teams to deliver rapid growth, launch innovative new products, and drive successful exits in the technology sector. Sonali specializes in advising on product and go-to-market strategy, product management best practices, organizational design and metrics, financings, and acquisitions and integrations. Shah also serves on the boards of Shibumi and ThreatX and has an MBA from Wharton and a Master's in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

"I am thrilled to be joining the amazing Cobalt team," said Shah. "Cobalt is the innovative company that created PtaaS and is now revolutionizing the field of offensive security testing, and enabling companies of all sizes to quickly and efficiently reduce risk. I am excited to bring my cybersecurity knowledge and my operational experience building companies to Cobalt, contribute to its journey, and see where we can take the company together."

Shah is the latest addition to the company's team, marking a strong start to the year 2024. Just last week, Cobalt announced Jason Lamar as its new SVP of product to lead the company's product and design teams. Lamar has over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity product development, working with companies like McAfee, Cisco, and Tenable.

For more information on Cobalt and what's in store for the company in 2024, please visit http://www.cobalt.io.

About Cobalt

Cobalt infuses manual pentesting with speed, simplicity, and transparency. Our award-winning Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) model empowers organizations to keep pace with their evolving attack surface and agile software development lifecycles. Thousands of customers and hundreds of partners rely on Cobalt's modern SaaS platform and exclusive community of more than 400 trusted security experts to secure applications, networks, and devices. We deliver pentests that support business drivers, maximize internal resources, and create stronger security programs so that organizations can operate fearlessly and innovate securely.

