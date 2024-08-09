Cobalt™ Hybrid St. Augustine Changing Perceptions About St. Augustinegrass and Water Use

"Homeowners can save over 6,000 gallons of water a year by installing Cobalt™ Hybrid St. Augustine." Post this

Cobalt was also developed using an advanced breeding technique called embryo rescue technology (ERT) and was tested across multiple states (Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Oklahoma). In national testing, it consistently ranks in the top statistical groups for drought resistance and overall quality.

Cobalt's Qualities

Not to be overlooked is Cobalt's winter hardiness. During the 2021 polar vortex, Cobalt survived temperatures as low as 1 degree Fahrenheit. Many researchers and growers were impressed by its ability to thrive in such cold temperatures.

Cobalt's aesthetic qualities and resilience position it to meet modern market demands. Researchers and growers alike have remained optimistic about its potential to thrive in various conditions, making it a valuable addition to commercial and residential landscapes. As it grows in demand, its qualities stand as a testament to the advancements in turfgrass breeding and the dedication of researchers and producers. It showcases a beautiful dark green, wide leaf blade and stolons. It also features a low thatch, which, for the end-user, helps maintain a healthier lawn with easier maintenance.

Cobalt is becoming more readily available across the South, with acreage available this summer and fall. In addition to its origin state of Texas, Cobalt is currently grown in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina and will be available in more states in the coming months. For more information about this improved variety or to purchase grass that can save you several thousand gallons of water each year as a homeowner, visit CobaltStAugustine.com.

