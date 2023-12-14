Cobalt named PtaaS Outperformer by GigaOm Radar report for second year in a row

Cobalt has been the only company the report honored with this distinction

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobalt, the leading Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) company modernizing the traditional pentesting model, has been named the only Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for the second consecutive year for its leading PtaaS solution. The report provides a technical evaluation of key PtaaS vendor offerings in the market and assesses vendors best suited to serve Enterprise and SMB use cases. Cobalt scored as "exceptional" for both of these categories.

Cobalt's standing as the category leader was driven by offerings such as its flexible credit model; strong automation; professional services; free retesting; and the speed at which tests launch thanks to the size and scalability of the Cobalt Core – Cobalt's community of vetted, skilled cybersecurity experts who are available on demand.

"Cobalt capitalizes on its extensive PtaaS experience and rapid development of new features to deliver a solution that is both simple to use and incredibly effective," states the GigaOm report.

The report also gave Cobalt top marks in key areas including feature set, risk reduction, and speed.

"We're thrilled to be receiving this distinction for the second time," said Chris Manton-Jones, CEO of Cobalt. "To be labeled as the only Outperformer speaks to Cobalt's dedication to providing our customers with best-in-class offensive security offerings, and it signifies us as a major player in the realm of penetration testing."

Cobalt serves over 1,200 clients, offering tailored pen test engagements with three service tiers. With 400 cybersecurity experts as a part of the Cobalt Core, the company plans to integrate attack surface discovery, dynamic application security, and in-house pentest management tools to the Cobalt Platform by 2024.

About Cobalt

Cobalt infuses manual pentesting with speed, simplicity, and transparency. Our award-winning Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) model empowers organizations to keep pace with their evolving attack surface and agile software development lifecycles. Thousands of customers and hundreds of partners rely on Cobalt's modern SaaS platform and exclusive community of more than 400 trusted security experts to secure applications, networks, and devices. We deliver pentests that support business drivers, maximize internal resources, and create stronger security programs so that organizations can operate fearlessly and innovate securely.

About GigaOm

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT's strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm's advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demand

