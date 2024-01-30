Cobalt names Jason Lamar SVP of Product Management, Design and Product Operations

Lamar joins Cobalt to help further establish the company as a leader in offensive security solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobalt, the pioneers of Pentest as a Service (PtaaS), empowering businesses to operate fearlessly and innovate securely, is excited to announce the hiring of Jason Lamar as Senior Vice President of Product Management, Design and Product Operations. Lamar's appointment comes at a time when Cobalt is accelerating through exciting change to expand its product portfolio and continue its position as a leading force in the offensive security industry.

"In searching for a new Product leader, we were looking to bring someone on board who had extensive security experience, deep knowledge in product management, and was aligned with our values," Chris Manton-Jones, CEO of Cobalt said. "Jason stood out among several excellent candidates due to his incredible career in the cybersecurity space, and we're elated to welcome him to the team."

Lamar has more than 20 years of experience building and launching cybersecurity products with companies like McAfee, Cisco, and Tenable, where he helped build and launch innovative products from ideation to release to adoption success. A collaborative and empathetic leader who has built his career nurturing and developing companies of all sizes, Lamar brings a background in deep product management that will enable Cobalt to further its product expansion goals.

"I look forward to joining a truly customer-driven company with such a world-class unique business model like Cobalt," Lamar said. "I am eager to integrate myself with the product team and help lead the company as we broaden our solutions offerings, further enabling our customers to defend themselves and keep pace with the evolving threat landscape."

Lamar will lead the product and design teams as they continue innovating in the penetration testing and cybersecurity industries. Cobalt was recently listed as the only vendor to be named as Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for the second consecutive year for its leading PtaaS solution.

To learn more about Cobalt, visit http://www.cobalt.io.

About Cobalt

Cobalt infuses manual pentesting with speed, simplicity, and transparency. Our award-winning Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) model empowers organizations to keep pace with their evolving attack surface and agile software development lifecycles. Thousands of customers and hundreds of partners rely on Cobalt's modern SaaS platform and exclusive community of more than 400 trusted security experts to secure applications, networks, and devices. We deliver pentests that support business drivers, maximize internal resources, and create stronger security programs so that organizations can operate fearlessly and innovate securely.

