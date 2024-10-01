Cobalt Partners with the Middle East's Leading IT Distributor, emt Distribution to Empower Customers with Offensive Security Solutions

Partnership brings offensive security solutions to new regions, launches Cobalt into the next phase of global growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobalt, the pioneer of Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) and leading provider of offensive security solutions, today announced a partnership with emt Distribution, a leading IT distributor based in the Middle East, to expand distribution, unlock scale and improve market reach.

"Cybersecurity is a global imperative, which is why we're excited to partner with EMT Distribution to expand our human-led, tech-enabled offensive security to new audiences," said Lisa Matherly, Cobalt Chief Marketing Officer. "At Cobalt, we believe that security comes from a dynamic and collaborative process. Adding emt Distribution as a trusted partner will help us empower more global businesses to operate fearlessly and innovate securely."

In today's interconnected world, it's crucial to integrate security into every business decision, especially when the rapid adoption of IoT, robotics, big data, and AI is expanding the attack surface. Traditional defenses often fall short against sophisticated advanced persistent threats (APTs). Adopting cutting-edge offensive security solutions is essential to counter these risks effectively, making this partnership especially timely.

Through the partnership, emt Distribution will leverage Cobalt's advanced offensive security platform, offering tailored solutions, including Attack Surface Monitoring, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Pentesting as a Service, Red Teaming, Secure Code Review, and more. The expanding network of Cobalt's partners highlights the increasing recognition of offensive security as a transformative approach to enhancing security programs and modernizing traditional pen testing methods.

"emt's relentless commitment to operational discipline perfectly aligns with Cobalt's core values," said Surja Chatterjea, Cobalt Senior Director of Channels & Alliances. "By streamlining and removing friction from the penetration testing process, Cobalt delivers a comprehensive yet user-friendly solution. Together, more organizations can access tailored offerings from Cobalt's advanced offensive security portfolio, meeting today's specific security needs."

Khaled Kamel, Business Unit Director at emt Distribution, commented on the partnership: "Partnering with Cobalt marks a significant milestone for emt as we expand our capabilities in the fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape. With Cobalt's industry-leading platform, we can now provide customers with unparalleled VAPT services that combine scalability, expertise, and the agility needed to meet today's cybersecurity demands."

This announcement comes on the heels of Sonali Shah's appointment as CEO of Cobalt, marking another major milestone in the company's banner year. Cobalt conducted a record number of penetration tests, achieved distinction as the sole Outperformer in GigaOm's Radar for Penetration Testing as a Service for two consecutive years, and was named one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth straight year. To learn more about Cobalt, please visit Cobalt.io.

About Cobalt

Cobalt combines talent and technology with speed, scalability and resilience. Our award-winning Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) model empowers organizations to keep pace with their evolving attack surface and agile software development lifecycles. Thousands of customers and hundreds of partners rely on Cobalt's modern SaaS platform and exclusive community of more than 400 trusted security experts to secure applications, networks, and devices. We deliver security testing that supports business drivers, maximizes internal resources, and creates stronger security programs so that organizations can operate fearlessly and innovate securely.

About emt Distribution

emt Distribution is a leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity and IT solutions, primarily serving the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) regions. The company focuses on offering a comprehensive portfolio of security, network, and data management solutions to its partners and clients. By collaborating with top global cybersecurity vendors, emt provides cutting-edge technologies to address various security challenges, including endpoint protection, data encryption, network security, cloud security, and identity management. emt Distribution stands out through its emphasis on value-added services such as technical support, training, pre-sales consulting, and post-sales support, ensuring that their partners have both the tools and expertise to effectively deploy and manage the solutions they offer.

Media Contact

Rebecca Reese, Kickstand, (603) 305-4155, [email protected], http://Cobalt.io

SOURCE Cobalt