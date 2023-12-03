Cobb County, Georgia and Griffin & Strong, P.C. Invite Local Business Owners to January 2024 Public Communication Sessions for 2024 Disparity Study

Local Business Owners Invited to Join Public Communication Session for 2024 Disparity Study

COBB COUNTY, Ga., Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobb County will host three virtual public communication sessions on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. E.T. (English), Jan. 10 at 12:30 p.m. E.T. (English), and Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. E.T. (Spanish) concerning a study to determine the effectiveness of Cobb County's current supplier diversity program. The sessions are an opportunity for businesses and other community members to go on record with their comments about doing business with the County or its marketplace. All comments will become part of the public record and be included in the 2024 Cobb County Disparity Study analysis.

Those who want to participate can register here:

Jan. 9, 2024, 6:00 pm E.T. (English): https://bit.ly/3QiTWmA

Jan. 10, 2024, 12:30 pm E.T. (English): https://bit.ly/48VltSh

Jan. 18, 2024, 06:00 pm E.T. (Spanish): https://bit.ly/45zrNfF

The 2024 Cobb County Disparity Study, conducted by Griffin & Strong P.C., will look at the past five years of contracts in construction, goods, and services- including architecture and engineering services- and then recommend modifications or adjustments if needed. The study will also examine the use of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

After registration, a confirmation email containing a link to join the session will be provided. However, advanced registration is not required to attend the meeting. For any inquiries or issues, please email us at [email protected] or visit the website at https://cobbcountydisparitystudy.com/.

Trinity Williams, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 678-364-2962 117, [email protected]

