Cobb Outpatient Detox Opens New Outpatient Drug and Alcohol Detox Facility in Marietta, GA

MARIETTA, Ga., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobb Outpatient Detox, a leading provider of outpatient drug and alcohol detoxification services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new facility in Cobb County, GA. This new center is dedicated to helping individuals break free from addiction while maintaining their careers and family life.
About Cobb Outpatient Detox
At Cobb Outpatient Detox, we believe that recovery transcends the cessation of substance use; it is about rebuilding hope, restoring health, and reclaiming a brighter future. Located conveniently right on the doorstep of Dobbins ARB, near I-75, I-285, and Cobb Parkway, our facility offers a discreet and supportive environment where individuals can undergo detoxification while managing their personal and professional lives.
Unique Approach to Detox
Understanding the challenges of traditional inpatient drug detox programs, Cobb Outpatient Detox provides a flexible and affordable alternative that does not require patients to pause their daily responsibilities. "This initiative supports people who find it challenging to participate in traditional inpatient detox programs," says Donnie Huston, CEO of Cobb Outpatient Detox. "Our program is designed to help more individuals access crucial services without the need to leave their families or jobs."
Comprehensive Treatment Programs
Our detox programs cover both drug and alcohol detoxification, offering individual and group therapies as part of a holistic approach to treatment. These programs are designed to address the physical, behavioral, and emotional components of addiction, supporting patients in their journey towards a sustainable recovery.
Community Impact
Founder Gregory Chancy emphasized the center's role in the community, stating, "People in our community are suffering in silence without knowing where to turn for help. We provide a solution that is both affordable and accessible, helping to address these issues before they cause more serious damage."
Cobb Outpatient Detox is committed to delivering accessible and comprehensive drug and alcohol detox programs in Marietta, GA. Accepting most major health insurance, we ensure that financial concerns are not a barrier to those seeking help.
We invite the local community, healthcare professionals, and potential patients to visit the new Cobb Outpatient Detox facility. Our doors are open to those seeking a path to recovery that accommodates their schedules and life circumstances.
For more information, please visit the Cobb Outpatient Detox website at https://cobboutpatientdetox.com or contact us directly at [email protected] or call 888-753-3869.
Media Contact
Christopher Briasco, Cobb Outpatient Detox, (678) 439-0478, [email protected], https://cobboutpatientdetox.com
SOURCE Cobb Outpatient Detox
