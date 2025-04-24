CobbleStone® & airSlate SignNow Present: "Contracts in Crisis: Why Outdated Signing Processes Are Costing You Time, Money, and Trust"

"The speed and security of modern e-signatures are no longer a luxury, but a necessity for effective contract management," says Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Software Post this

"The speed and security of modern e-signatures are no longer a luxury, but a necessity for effective contract management," says Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Software

"Partnering with airSlate SignNow allows us to demonstrate firsthand how a tightly integrated solution can eliminate the bottlenecks of traditional signing and empower organizations to achieve unprecedented efficiency and control over their contracts."

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧:

> The real costs associated with outdated signature methods, including wasted time, resources, and potential revenue loss.

> How modern e-signatures, like airSlate SignNow and CobbleStone's IntelliSign® electronic signatures, dramatically accelerate contract lifecycles, leading to faster deal closures and improved efficiency.

> How the direct integration of airSlate SignNow within CobbleStone Contract Insight® streamlines the entire contract process, from document generation to secure signing and storage.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝:

This webinar is essential for contract managers, legal professionals, procurement specialists, sales leaders, operations managers, IT professionals, and anyone seeking to optimize their contract execution process and overall contract lifecycle management.

𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

> Title: Contracts in Crisis: Why Outdated Signing Processes Are Costing You Time, Money, and Trust

> Date: May 7, 2025 | 1:00 - 1:30 PM ET

> Registration: Click here to register.

"Too many teams are stuck managing contracts across disconnected tools, with no clear way to track progress or enforce accountability," says John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate.

"This integration solves that problem by bringing the approval workflow directly into the contract lifecycle workflow. It gives teams a single source of truth, helps organizations close contracts with greater speed and control, all while reducing costs and complexity."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE CobbleStone Software