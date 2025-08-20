CobbleStone® and ACC Northeast to Host Webinar on Leveraging AI for In-House Contract Management

CobbleStone Software is partnering with ACC Northeast to host a webinar on September 25, 2025, to demonstrate how in-house legal teams can leverage AI to improve contract management and mitigate risk.
PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – is excited to be partnering with Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Northeast Chapter to present an exclusive webinar, "The In-House Edge: Mastering Contract Language & Risk with AI & Seamless Integrations." The event, scheduled for September 25, 2025, from 1:00-1:30 PM ET, is designed to equip in-house and corporate counsel with the tools to transform their contract management processes.
Many in-house legal teams are buried under endless contract drafts, struggling with inconsistent language, and facing the headache of manual clause analysis and risk identification. This webinar is a practical session designed to provide actionable solutions to these challenges.
During the event, CobbleStone will demonstrate how advanced AI, paired with seamless integrations into existing workflows like MS Word, can optimize clauses, automate tedious drafting, proactively detect hidden risks, and standardize contract language across an organization. Attendees will learn how to move beyond basic automation to truly master their agreements, ensuring legal precision and operational efficiency. The ultimate goal is to provide legal teams with the "edge" needed to significantly reduce cycle times, mitigate risk exposure, and free up their time for strategic initiatives.
"In-house legal teams today are under immense pressure to do more with less," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"This webinar will show how our AI technology can be a force multiplier, moving them from a reactive, administrative role to a proactive, strategic one. It's about leveraging technology not just for efficiency, but for true mastery of their contracts and a tangible reduction in organizational risk."
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
