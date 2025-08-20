CobbleStone® and ACC Northeast to Host Webinar on Leveraging AI for In-House Contract Management

"This webinar will show how our AI technology can be a force multiplier, moving in-house legal teams from a reactive, administrative role to a proactive, strategic one." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

During the event, CobbleStone will demonstrate how advanced AI, paired with seamless integrations into existing workflows like MS Word, can optimize clauses, automate tedious drafting, proactively detect hidden risks, and standardize contract language across an organization. Attendees will learn how to move beyond basic automation to truly master their agreements, ensuring legal precision and operational efficiency. The ultimate goal is to provide legal teams with the "edge" needed to significantly reduce cycle times, mitigate risk exposure, and free up their time for strategic initiatives.

"In-house legal teams today are under immense pressure to do more with less," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This webinar will show how our AI technology can be a force multiplier, moving them from a reactive, administrative role to a proactive, strategic one. It's about leveraging technology not just for efficiency, but for true mastery of their contracts and a tangible reduction in organizational risk."

