CobbleStone® and CCBJ to Host Webinar on the 2025 State of Contracts: Navigating the Future with Data-Driven Insights

The speaker will discuss topics including:

> Key trends

> Challenges

> Best practices

"In today's dynamic business environment, contracts are more critical than ever. Organizations need to move beyond traditional methods and embrace data-driven strategies to effectively manage their agreements," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This webinar, in partnership with CCBJ, will provide attendees with actionable insights and best practices to navigate the future of contracts and unlock significant value for their organizations."

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the speaker during a Q&A session. This webinar is a must-attend for legal professionals, contract managers, procurement specialists, and business leaders seeking to gain a competitive edge through optimized contract management.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

