CobbleStone® Announces Partnership With AXANEXA LLC To Strengthen Business Automation Services Offering

"We are excited about this promising partnership to further enhance our consulting services offerings and look forward to providing our industry-leading, AI-backed software to organizations seeking streamlined CLM and eProcurement services," - Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software. Post this

AXANEXA's CLM Services and Solutions practice specializes in helping organizations select, implement, and manage CLM solutions that match their requirements and drive contracting at the speed of their business. Their core CLM offerings include:

Readiness and preparation for contracting transformation

Implementation delivery and support of CLM solutions

Managed services post implementation to drive adoption and steady rate

AI solutions to support contracting functions

Legacy data migration

Click here to learn more about AXANEXA.

Overall, AXANEXA will be supporting CobbleStone Software with CLM engagement readiness, legacy contract migration, CLM implementation support, and additional consulting services.

"We are excited about this promising partnership to further enhance our consulting services offerings and look forward to providing our industry-leading, AI-backed software to organizations seeking streamlined CLM and eProcurement services," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software