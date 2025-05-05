CobbleStone® Announces Strategic Partnership with Secure Operating Solutions to Expand CLM Reach and Service Capabilities

"At CobbleStone, we are dedicated to providing our customers with not only the best CLM technology but also the support and services they need to achieve their business goals." - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Software Post this

This exciting partnership with Secure Operating Solutions will further enhance the value CobbleStone delivers to its customers. Secure Operating Solutions joins as both a Reseller Partner, expanding the reach of CobbleStone's cutting-edge CLM solution, and a Services Partner, providing a suite of complementary services that will empower CobbleStone clients to maximize their software investment.

As a Services Partner, Secure Operating Solutions offers valuable expertise in areas critical to successful CLM implementation and management, including:

> Project Management and Consultation

> Cloud Solutions & Support

> Application Development & Programming

> Risk Management & Gap Analysis (CMMC)

> Cybersecurity & Regulatory Compliance

Furthermore, Secure Operating Solutions brings a unique advantage as a Certified Texas HUB (Historically Underutilized Business) Vendor, underscoring a shared commitment to diversity and inclusion.

This partnership reinforces CobbleStone Software's position as a leader in the CLM market, committed to continuous innovation and strategic alliances that benefit its growing customer base.

"At CobbleStone Software, we are dedicated to providing our customers with not only the best CLM technology but also the support and services they need to achieve their business goals," said Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"Our partnership with Secure Operating Solutions is a testament to this commitment. Their expertise will be invaluable in helping our clients fully leverage the power of the CobbleStone platform."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

