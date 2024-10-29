CobbleStone® Announces Strategic Services Partnership with Softthink Solutions Inc. to Strengthen CLM Services Offering

"We look forward to collaborating with STSI to enhance our service offerings further and to continue providing CobbleStone Contract Insight® users with leading AI-backed features they know and love for an even more streamlined and efficient CLM processes," -Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Post this

Overall, as a reseller and services partner, STSI will be providing CobbleStone Software with agile project management, business analytics, cloud services, security services, training, and IT consulting.

"We look forward to collaborating with STSI to enhance our service offerings further and to continue providing CobbleStone Contract Insight® users with leading AI-backed features they know and love for an even more streamlined and efficient CLM processes," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

