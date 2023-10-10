CobbleStone® Awarded CLM Software Contract With U.S. Government Military Operations Client

"We are excited to be onboarding our esteemed new client and look forward to providing ease and reliance with our Enterprise Edition to help combat the CLM and procurement issues they were previously facing" says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone. Tweet this

In-demand features the client licensed for their contract and procurement process transformation include:

Contract Lifecycle Management

Document Collaboration

Electronic Signatures & Signing Integrations

eProcurement & eSourcing

Purchase Order Management

Vendor Collaboration

"We are excited to be onboarding our esteemed new client and look forward to providing ease and reliance with our Enterprise Edition to help combat the CLM and procurement issues they were previously facing" says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

