CobbleStone® Details the Crucial Distinction Between Goods and Services in Contract Management

"In the world of contract management, clarity is paramount," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"Understanding the fundamental difference between goods and services is crucial for creating effective contracts that protect the interests of all parties involved. This guide provides valuable insights to help organizations navigate this critical aspect of contract creation."

Join CobbleStone as they cover key topics such as:

> Defining goods and services in a contractual context

> The legal implications of misclassification

> Best practices for clearly specifying deliverables

> How CLM software can help manage contracts involving both goods and services

"CobbleStone's Contract Insight CLM software empowers organizations to effectively manage contracts of all types, including those involving both goods and services. Our platform provides the tools to clearly define deliverables, track obligations, and ensure compliance throughout the contract lifecycle," continues Jones.

This informative guide is a valuable resource for contract managers, legal professionals, and anyone involved in the creation or management of contracts. It provides practical guidance and insights to ensure contracts are clear, enforceable, and aligned with business objectives.

