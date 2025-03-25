CobbleStone® Featured on Spend Matters Spring 2025 SolutionMap, Receiving High Rankings in Numerous Categories

"Our high rankings demonstrate our dedication to delivering advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern procurement teams." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

For the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) vendors, Spend Matters sought solutions that automate the authoring, negotiation, execution, implementation, monitoring, and renewal of B2B contracts (with an emphasis on supplier contracts).

"Beyond feature/function, we look at the platform elements to see what's real and what's not," said Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer at Spend Matters.

"Some users look for configurability; others don't. We reflect buyer needs against, for instance, the application of AI, user experience, and low-code platforms. With SolutionMap, procurement teams have this information at their fingertips."

CobbleStone Software received exceptionally high praise for categories such as:

> Supplier Information Management

> Contract Lifecycle Management

> Contract Information Management

> Contract Process Management

> CLM Integrations

> Specialty CLM Analytics

> CLM Services

> Knowledge Management and Expertise

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Spend Matters for our strong performance across so many critical contract management and procurement categories. This recognition validates our commitment to providing our clients with a comprehensive and powerful suite of tools that truly empowers them to manage their contracts and supplier relationships with efficiency and confidence," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"Our high rankings, particularly in areas like Supplier Information Management, CLM Integrations, and Specialty CLM Analytics, demonstrate our dedication to delivering advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern procurement teams."

Click here to view the SolutionMap rankings.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

SOURCE CobbleStone Software