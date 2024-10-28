CobbleStone® Named Market Leader Among Other Recognitions From FeaturedCustomers

"High recognitions like these stem from numerous positive reviews and client testimonials from satisfied users inspire us to continue providing our industry-leading technology to professionals seeking streamlined CLM processes," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

As a Market Leader, CobbleStone Software has proven to have a substantial customer base and market share, as well as the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media relevance for the second time this year.

Additionally, for Fall 2024, CobbleStone Software has earned the following awards:

Hot 100 Vendor

Top Rated Software

Momentum Leader

Customers Love Us

"We are honored to be recognized by FeaturedCustomers once again as a Market Leader and for multiple awards for Fall 2024. High recognitions like these stem from numerous positive reviews and client testimonials from satisfied users of CobbleStone Contract Insight® and inspire us to continue providing our industry-leading technology to professionals seeking streamlined CLM processes," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

