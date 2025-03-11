CobbleStone® Partners with Eagle Consulting Partners to Enhance Client Success Through Comprehensive Service Offerings

"Eagle Consulting Partners' expertise in change management and user adoption will ensure that our clients not only implement CobbleStone Contract Insight effectively but also embrace it fully, realizing the full potential of our platform." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Eagle Consulting Partners to offer our clients a complete solution for CLM success," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"Their deep expertise in change management and user adoption will ensure that our clients not only implement CobbleStone Contract Insight effectively but also embrace it fully, realizing the full potential of our platform."

Eagle Consulting Partners' service offerings for CobbleStone clients will include:

Organizational Change Management: Developing and executing strategies to minimize disruption and maximize buy-in during CLM implementation.

End-User Adoption: Creating and implementing user adoption programs to drive engagement and ensure consistent usage of CobbleStone Contract Insight.

Training Services: Delivering customized training programs to equip users with the knowledge and skills necessary to leverage the full functionality of the CLM software.

Project Management: Providing experienced project managers to oversee the implementation process, ensuring on-time and within-budget delivery.

This partnership reinforces CobbleStone's commitment to providing its clients with the highest level of support and resources. By combining CobbleStone's innovative technology with Eagle Consulting Partners' proven service methodologies, organizations can confidently embark on their CLM journey, knowing they have the support and guidance they need to succeed.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

