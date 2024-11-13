CobbleStone® Partners with Legal Tech Talent Network as a CobbleStone Certified Trainer

"We are thrilled to announce Legal Tech Talent network as a Certified Training Partner. We look forward to awarding more partners with the certification to expand the offering to all sectors, industries, and corners of the business world." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

Legal Tech Talent Network is now a CobbleStone Referral and Services partner that offers legal consulting services and client CLM training services. As a recipient of CobbleStone's Certified Training Partner certification, Legal Tech Talent Network can deliver admin and end-user training on CobbleStone Contract Insight® for clients implementing the acclaimed contract management solution.

As CobbleStone serves a vast array of clients across the globe in the legal industry, this partnership expands CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management offering and implementation for general counsel, corporate counsel, paralegals, and other legal professionals who want to streamline contract drafting, auto-redline during negotiations, leverage generative AI for clause generation, and much more.

The acclaimed legal contract management features that CobbleStone and Legal Tech Talent Network can bring to ready and willing clients include:

> Contract Requests & Drafting

> Vendor & Customer Management

> Electronic Approvals & eSignatures

> Email, Task, & Calendar Alerts

> Dynamic Templates & Clauses

> Document Version Tracking

> Auto-Extract & Intelligent Workflows

> Online Negotiations & Compliance Monitoring

"We are thrilled to announce Legal Tech Talent network as a Certified Training Partner, and we look forward to awarding more partners with this certification to expand the reach of our services offering to clients from virtually all sectors, industries, and corners of the business world," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software