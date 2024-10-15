CobbleStone® Ranked as Market Leader by FeaturedCustomers in Customer Success Report

"Earning the highest ranking in the CLM category testifies to the fact that our industry-leading CLM software is favored for a reason and can provide organizations of all industries with a powerful, AI-backed solution to their CLM needs," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone. Post this

The overall Customer Success ranking is based on the following scores:

> Content Score

> Market Presence Score

> Company Score

As a Market Leader, CobbleStone Software has proven to have a substantial customer base and market share, as well as the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media relevance.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and are thrilled to see many positive reviews from our customers maximizing our software offering. Earning the highest possible ranking in the CLM category testifies to the fact that our industry-leading contract management software solution is favored by many for a reason and can provide organizations of all industries with a powerful, AI-backed solution to their CLM needs," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

