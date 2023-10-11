CobbleStone® Recognized as a High Performer in G2's Americas Regional Grid® Report for Fall 2023

"We are excited for the recognition of CobbleStone Contract Insight as a High Performer in CLM by G2, as it serves as a proven testament of helping our users accomplish their contract management goals with leading-edge technology," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone. Tweet this

Number of Reviews

Customer Satisfaction

Regional Market Presence

CobbleStone's recognition by G2 is based on the responses of real business professionals within questionnaires about each of the above-mentioned factors featured in the G2 review forum. Various CLM software system users acclaimed CobbleStone for its ease of use, customer service, and customer satisfaction. As mentioned in the report, "The Americas Regional Grid® Report represents the democratic voice of real software users in the Americas region, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst."

"We are excited for the recognition of CobbleStone Contract Insight as a High Performer in CLM by G2, as it serves as a proven testament of helping our users accomplish their contract management goals with leading-edge technology," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

