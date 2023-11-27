CobbleStone® Recognized as a High Performer in G2's Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management for Fall 2023

"We are excited for the recognition of CobbleStone Contract Insight as a High Performer in CLM by G2, as it serves as a proven testament of helping our users accomplish their contract management goals with leading-edge technology." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone. Post this

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

"We are excited for the recognition of CobbleStone Contract Insight as a High Performer in CLM by G2, as it serves as a proven testament of helping our users accomplish their contract management goals with leading-edge technology," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

