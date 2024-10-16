CobbleStone® Recognized in Spend Matters Fall 2024 SolutionMap

CobbleStone Software was recently featured by Spend Matters for multiple high rankings in the CLM category, including earning the highest ranking in the SME market fit.
PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues to make strides in the contract management space with various industry recognitions- most recently by Spend Matters.
Spend Matters helps power critical technology, product marketing, and investment decisions for buyers, solution providers, consultants, and investors in procurement, finance, and supply chain.
Their SolutionMap, a semi-annual analysis, highlights 93 procurement technology vendors within the industry to compare at a detailed level. Organizations are ranked in over a dozen categories including the following:
- Spend & Procurement Analytics (Analytics)
- Sourcing Optimization
- Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)
- Supplier Management (SXM)
- eProcurement
- Expense Management
- And more
CobbleStone's rankings - including the highest ranking in the SME market fit - prove that they are an affordable and flexible solution for organizations of all sizes.
With the addition of this recognition, CobbleStone Software continues to add to their ever-growing list of awards and accolades.
"Vendors participating in SolutionMap undergo the most rigorous assessment from a tech capability and customer delivery perspective. That's what makes this dataset so powerful. Spend Matters has the largest analyst team dedicated to in-depth comparison of solutions in the procurement technology space and pinpointing their differentiators," says Carina Kuhl, President of Spend Matters.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
