CobbleStone® Recognized in Spend Matters Fall 2024 SolutionMap

Their SolutionMap, a semi-annual analysis, highlights 93 procurement technology vendors within the industry to compare at a detailed level. Organizations are ranked in over a dozen categories including the following:

Spend & Procurement Analytics (Analytics)

Sourcing Optimization

Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Supplier Management (SXM)

eProcurement

Expense Management

And more

CobbleStone's rankings - including the highest ranking in the SME market fit - prove that they are an affordable and flexible solution for organizations of all sizes.

With the addition of this recognition, CobbleStone Software continues to add to their ever-growing list of awards and accolades.

"Vendors participating in SolutionMap undergo the most rigorous assessment from a tech capability and customer delivery perspective. That's what makes this dataset so powerful. Spend Matters has the largest analyst team dedicated to in-depth comparison of solutions in the procurement technology space and pinpointing their differentiators," says Carina Kuhl, President of Spend Matters.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

