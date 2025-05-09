CobbleStone® Releases New Whitepaper: "Teach Contracts a Lesson With Education Contract Management Software"

"This whitepaper provides a clear roadmap for educational institutions to leverage CLM software to not only overcome their contract management challenges but also to enhance overall productivity and accountability." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

The whitepaper further explores the benefits of implementing a dedicated CLM solution, including the automation of key dates and workflows, improved budget management, streamlined vendor and supplier relationships, adherence to regulations, and efficient handling of high volumes of complex contracts. It also introduces features like a secure, public-facing portal to simplify FOIA and open records request processing.

"Teach Contracts a Lesson With Education Contract Management Software" is now available for download on CobbleStone Software's website. Educational organizations are encouraged to access this valuable resource to discover how they can transform their contract management processes.

"The education sector plays a vital role in our society, and the complexities of their operations demand robust and efficient contract management," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This whitepaper provides a clear roadmap for educational institutions to leverage CLM software to not only overcome their contract management challenges but also to enhance overall productivity and accountability."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

