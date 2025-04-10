CobbleStone® Releases Whitepaper on How CLM Software Can Benefit State & Local Governments

"Our new whitepaper aims to provide agencies with the knowledge and tools they need to leverage CLM software effectively, ensuring they can operate efficiently, transparently, and within budget." - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Post this

The whitepaper offers valuable insights into key CLM software features, their benefits, and best practices for maximizing operational efficiency within state and local government settings. It covers essential topics such as:

Tracking relevant contract types.

Negotiating contract terms and financials.

Building compliance with data.

Leveraging extras that state and local governments love.

"State and local governments handle a vast number of contracts, each with its own set of complexities and requirements," said Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"Our new whitepaper aims to provide these agencies with the knowledge and tools they need to leverage CLM software effectively, ensuring they can operate efficiently, transparently, and within budget."

Click here to download this whitepaper for free.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software