CobbleStone Software, a Legal Tech Leader, is Hiring - Join the Team Today!

CobbleStone® is a thriving legal technology solutions company that is looking to expand their team.
PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – is seeking dynamic individuals to join their fast growing contract lifecycle management and procurement software company. Successful candidates will be fully trained in a results-oriented, casual, and fun environment with responsibilities ranging across multiple aspects of our award-winning business.
Some of CobbleStone's current open positions include:
- Legal Administrative Assistant/Paralegal
- Net Mobile Developer I
- Blazor Developer
- Mid Level API Developer
- AI/Machine Learning .NET Developer
- Sales Business Development Manager
- Software Sales Representative
- Training Intern
Want to join an innovative, industry-leading B2B SaaS company?
"We are always excited to grow our team of diverse talent, and look forward to onboarding professionals who are just as thrilled and passionate about offering dynamic business solutions as we are," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software adheres to a policy of making employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, protected veteran status or any other classification prohibited by federal, state, or local law.
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
*IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc# US48785822, March 2023
Media Contact
Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/
SOURCE CobbleStone Software
