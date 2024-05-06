CobbleStone Software Announces Completion of Their Million Clause Initiative

CobbleStone® has officially surpassed its goal of feeding a million clauses to its industry-leading contract intelligence engine with machine learning, VISDOM AI®.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues to make strides in the contract management space by completing a dynamic initiative.

In efforts to enrich their artificial intelligence (AI) system and optimize the CLM process, CobbleStone initiated the "Million Clause Initiative". This powerful project was completed with the assistance of named-entity recognition (NER) and natural language processing (NLP).

VISDOM AI features more than 140 different standard clause types. Additionally, it offers and recognizes various uncommon clause types for industry-tailored contract lifecycle management needs. Some standard clauses include:

Intellectual Property (IP) Clauses

Waivers

Confidentiality Clauses

Amendments

And more

Click here to learn more about VISDOM AI Million Clause Initiative.

"We are thrilled to complete our highly-anticipated million clause goal, and we're proud to provide clients with an enriched and knowledgeable contract intelligence engine to streamline CLM processes across industries and sectors," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

